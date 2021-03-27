Palm Sunday: Open up, open up, O eternal doors!

Open yourselves, open yourselves, O eternal doors! Open up, and the King of Glory will enter

Who is this king of glory?

It is the strong and powerful God, the terrible God, invincible in the battles; open up, open up, O eternal doors!

Exordium of the Sermon for Palm Sunday

Say to the daughter of Zion, Here is your king, who comes to you with kindness . (Matt. 21, 3)

Commota est universa civitas

Dicite filioe Sion: ecce rex tuus venit tibi mansuetus

This feast is only the commemoration of the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem; Saint Matthew tells us that the Master, in order to obey the will from above, went to this city where death awaited him: he had to fulfill his father's views, and that, the hour approaching, the victim, already represented by the Isaac of the old law, climbed the mountain, at the top of which was soon to rise the cross of his torture.But the people, still astonished by the account of the last miracles of this Nazarene whom he then respected, the people, hearing that he was approaching the city, ran to meet him, to enjoy the sight of this extraordinary man who restored sight to the blind, hearing to the deaf; who made paralytics walk, changed water into wine, food shortage in abundance, and who had recently said to a corpse: - Get up! ... - without even death daring to resist the command of his voice!As Jesus approached the city, the waves of the people swelled like those of a sea beating the shore; cries of joy resounded; all these men, picking palm and olive branches from the trees that lined the road, waved their trophies,The Gospel story transmits this fact to us in a few lines, and nothing comes close to the grandeur which hangs over the wholly biblical majesty of this simple description of the entry into Jerusalem.The Church retraces all its sublimity in the Palm Sunday feast: the priest, escorted by the faithful, presents himself at the closed door of the temple, and says: -And inner voices answer:It is only in the third order that the sacred portico gives passage to the priest, and then a song of triumph bursts out under the high arches of the holy edifice; the faithful, holding their branches, sing the glory of the Lord.It is a pious custom which the very breath of impure revolutions could not destroy, and in this the people of France have at least remained faithful to the holy customs of their fathers; on that day, after mass, everyone takes with them the blessed branch which should bring good luck to the family. In almost all the villages, these boxwood branches are hung in every corner of the cottage; they are planted at the corners of fields, on the roofs of stables, and there is not a plowman's bed which does not have a blessed branch at its head, which seems to protect the house like the soul of one who has it. made the palladium of his life.It is a sweet belief that the one which places all the interests of man under the safeguard of God, and one should never despair of the future of a nation which still believes in the holy things which brought glory and happiness. of his fathers.The oracles of the prophets, the manifestations of the Lord to the patriarchs, the sacrifices and oblations of the law, its signs and figures, announced for centuries to the unfaithful Jerusalem, that her deliverer and her king would soon visit her and to appear in the midst of it. The forerunner himself, this angel of the wilderness foretold in Malachi, had at last appeared on the banks of the Jordan, to prepare the way for the king of glory, and to say to his people: Here he is; and Jerusalem had no more excuse, if she came to disregard him and receive him unworthily in his own kingdom.However, this advent so happy, which so many righteous had requested, which so many centuries had awaited, which so many preparations had announced, and which itself announced such magnificent goods to men, far from reviving joy in the midst of this ungrateful city, and to remind it of its former days of glory and magnificence, throws it into universal confusion and public alarms:. Everything is stirred in Jerusalem when we see the Son of David entering there in triumph today. The priests, the Pharisees, witnesses to the acclamations and songs of joy from an obscure population and a few spiritual and faithful Jews, find themselves agitated by a thousand different movements of fear, anxiety, jealousy, sadness; a universal terror spreads among them: it seems that it is a tyrant who comes to bring in the walls of Jerusalem the terror and the carnage, and to take, as formerly, its citizens in bondage, rather than a peaceful king who comes deliver it by his presence and purify it by the shedding of his blood. It is only that small number of simple and innocent souls who go to meet him outside the gates of the city,This, my brethren, is still going on among us today. Since the beginning of this holy career, the Church has not ceased to announce to us that the King of glory was approaching, and that he came to give himself to us to be our Passover: his prayers, his purifications, his ceremonies were like so many voices that warned us of his coming; these very days of penance which are about to end, she had established them only to prepare us to receive it through communion on the solemn days on which we are going to enter. Today, as if to awaken our desires and our expectations, she announces that he is finally near and on the point of giving himself to us:. Now, what impression does this happy news make on you, my brothers? An impression of trouble, fear, sadness, feeling the approach of the paschal duty; each one falls back on his own conscience, and, finding in them only criminal habits, envious and shameful wounds, shudders at the mere thought that one must put oneself in a position to receive the king of glory: one would say that he is coming. to us armed with terror and indignation, to judge us and to destroy us; and not accompanied by its only sweetness, to save us and to serve us as food:. There are only a small number of faithful souls who go to meet him by their desires, and who see him arrive with holy joy. And what is most distressing is that, despite this fear, this sadness, these alarms of a troubled conscience, there will be few of you who do not come to Jesus Christ for the receive, and who do not believe they have satisfied the law of the Church, after having received it with dispositions so opposed to those which he demands of us. Fools who do not think that receiving Jesus Christ in these arrangements is no longer eating the Lord's Supper, it is eating and drinking one's own condemnation.