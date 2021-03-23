Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, on Possible Expulsion from Congress: It's Spiritual Warfare Dozens of House Democrats are backing a resolution to expel Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor … More





Dozens of House Democrats are backing a resolution to expel Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress. Democratic Congressman Jimmy Gomez filed the expulsion resolution after introducing it in January. In a floor speech, the California Democrat cited Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's role in inciting the January 6th Capitol riot and press reports which claim that before being elected, Greene had expressed support online for violence against top Democrats. However, the congresswoman claims that she became public enemy number one from Democrats in the House after she began expressing her pro-life views. She adds that this latest attempt to get her expelled from Congress is a form of spiritual warfare, and she says she can beat it with the help of her faith. Congresswoman Greene adds that if Democrats are upset with the words she used several years ago, what about the words being used by current lawmakers? She says, "We have Maxine Waters that called for attacks on Trump supporters. We have a member of Congress that [was involved] with a Chinese spy, Eric Swalwell." The Georgia Republican says she will continue to defend God and save the lives of the unborn, which she says is not part of the Democratic policy. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.