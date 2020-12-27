Giant meteor light up night sky over the China - Yunnan - Dec 23 Video cameras captured the fall of a large celestial body in China. The recordings show how brightly he illuminated the earth in the … More





Video cameras captured the fall of a large celestial body in China. The recordings show how brightly he illuminated the earth in the dark and what an unusual trace he left in the sky.

The Seismological Center of the PRC recorded the fall of an object that looked like a meteorite in Yushu County, Qinghai Province on December 23 at 7:25 am local time. Now scientists are looking at these videos.



A superstorm has ripped through parts of New South Wales with hail and fierce winds battering down on homes in the Central West, South Coast and western Sydney.

Hail at Oberon, in the central tablelands region, saw many in the NSW town experiencing something of a belated white Christmas.



