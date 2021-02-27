Clicks3
The Chaplet of Divine Mercy in Song (complete)
To Order this on DVD or CD: trishshort.wixsite.com/trish Produced by Trish Short. As heard worldwide on EWTN. Only loving and supportive comments will be displayed to honor The Great Gift of Mercy and Forgiveness that Jesus Christ bought for us all through the shedding of His Precious Blood on The Cross. We recite The Chaplet of Divine Mercy because we are all sinners in need of His Mercy. Great graces come are available to those who recite the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. This prayer inspires all to come closer to Christ. To help those who do not know how to pray - to begin their conversation with God. The message of The Divine Mercy is simple. It is that God loves us, all of us - even the most wretched. And, He wants us to recognize that His mercy is greater than our sins.
"Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do." For more information on Divine Mercy – divinemercy.org
How to pray the Chaplet of The Divine Mercy:
1. Begin with the Sign of the Cross, 1 Our Father, 1 Hail Mary and The Apostles Creed.
2. Then on the Our Father Beads say the following:
Eternal Father, I offer You the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Your dearly beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins and those of the whole world.
3. On the 10 Hail Mary Beads say the following:
For the sake of His sorrowful Passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world.
(Repeat step 2 and 3 for all five decades).
4. Conclude with (three times):
Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One, have mercy on us and on the whole world.
JESUS, WE TRUST IN YOU!
Optional Closing Prayer:
Eternal God, in whom mercy is endless and the treasury of compassion — inexhaustible, look kindly upon us and increase Your mercy in us, that in difficult moments we might not despair nor become despondent, but with great confidence submit ourselves to Your holy will, which is Love and Mercy itself.
Jesus' Words to Sister Faustina, as recorded in The Diary of St. Faustina:
"Say unceasingly this chaplet that I have taught you. Anyone who
says it will receive great Mercy at the hour of death. Priests
will recommend it to sinners as the last hope. Even the most
hardened sinner, if he recites this Chaplet even once, will
receive grace from My Infinite Mercy. I want the whole world to
know My Infinite Mercy. I want to give unimaginable graces to
those who trust in My Mercy...."
"....When they say this Chaplet in the presence of the dying, I
will stand between My Father and the dying person not as the just
judge but as the Merciful Savior".
