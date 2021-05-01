The Historical Significance of May Day and the Response of the Catholic Church to Communism EWTN May first, also referred to as May Day or Workers Day, is a day with historical significance for the … More

May first, also referred to as May Day or Workers Day, is a day with historical significance for the Communist and Socialist movements. The Catholic Church has delivered several responses to that, the most decisive being in 1955. Professor of Political Science at Grove City College and author of "The Devil and Karl Marx", Dr. Paul Kengor, tells us a little more about May Day, its origins and specifically what the Catholic Church did in 1955 to address Communism. Dr. Kengor discusses other examples of how the Church has taken a stand on Socialism or Communism and why the Catholic Church is opposed to these movements. In an article in EWTN's National Catholic Register, Dr. Kengor mentioned that support for socialism is on the rise and even noted that a particular Catholic publication, American Magazine, actually published an article titled "The Catholic Case for Communism." He explains what he thinks is going on and what are some misunderstanding that people have when it comes to spiritual order. The professor and author talks more about spiritual order and what he meant when he said we should "look up to Joseph not down to Marx."