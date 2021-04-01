GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER to Release Souls from Purgatory. The Prayer of St Bridget. Pope Pius IX declared that reciting this prayer on Friday 5 times will release 5 souls from Purgatory and 33 souls by … More

The Prayer of St Bridget. Pope Pius IX declared that reciting this prayer on Friday 5 times will release 5 souls from Purgatory and 33 souls by reciting it 33 times on GOOD FRIDAY. It should be recited before a crucifix, with a contrite heart and praying a few minutes for the Pope :



"I adore Thee, O glorious Cross, adorned with the Heart and Body of my Saviour Jesus Christ, stained and covered with His Blood, I adore you, O Holy Cross, out of love for Him, Jesus, who is my Saviour and my God"