GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER to Release Souls from Purgatory. The Prayer of St Bridget. Pope Pius IX declared that reciting this prayer on Friday 5 times will release 5 souls from Purgatory and 33 souls by …More
GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER to Release Souls from Purgatory.

The Prayer of St Bridget. Pope Pius IX declared that reciting this prayer on Friday 5 times will release 5 souls from Purgatory and 33 souls by reciting it 33 times on GOOD FRIDAY. It should be recited before a crucifix, with a contrite heart and praying a few minutes for the Pope:

"I adore Thee, O glorious Cross, adorned with the Heart and Body of my Saviour Jesus Christ, stained and covered with His Blood, I adore you, O Holy Cross, out of love for Him, Jesus, who is my Saviour and my God"
