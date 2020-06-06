Clicks11

All things are delivered unto me of my Father:

novaetvetera
and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him. La Santísima Trinidad – Giaquinto, Corrado Museo del PradoMore
and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him.

La Santísima Trinidad – Giaquinto, Corrado
Museo del Prado
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up