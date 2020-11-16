The Covid Cult | Thomas E. Woods, Jr. This is the greatest public health fiasco in the history of the world, and the media has distorted it so badly, that much of the general public is celebrating … More

This is the greatest public health fiasco in the history of the world, and the media has distorted it so badly, that much of the general public is celebrating villains and hissing at heroes. And, even — perversely enough — celebrating the destruction of their own lives and their children's lives. Special thanks to Yinon Weiss (@yinonw) and Ian Miller (@ianmSC) for creating the charts. Presented at the Mises Institute's "Symposium with Ron Paul" on Saturday, 7 November 2020, in Angleton, Texas.