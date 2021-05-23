.For all law enforcement and military personnel and for all firefighters, let us pray the Holy Rosary from Notre Dame du Cap, (Trois Rivières) Canada. Join us on SW Prayer to pray for our warriors. … More

.For all law enforcement and military personnel and for all firefighters, let us pray the Holy Rosary from Notre Dame du Cap, (Trois Rivières) Canada. Join us on SW Prayer to pray for our warriors. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.