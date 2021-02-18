Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 9,14-15. The disciples of John approached Jesus and said, "Why do we and the Pharisees fast much, but your disciples do not fast?" Jesus answere… More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 9,14-15.

The disciples of John approached Jesus and said, "Why do we and the Pharisees fast much, but your disciples do not fast?"

Jesus answered them, "Can the wedding guests mourn as long as the bridegroom is with them? The days will come when the bridegroom is taken away from them, and then they will fast."

Saint Theodore the Studite (759-826)

monk at Constantinople

Catechesis 46

The days will come (…) when they will fast.

My dear children and brothers, God, who in his wisdom governs all things, who in an excellent and sensible way leads the seasons and years to a successful end, has also given us to understand this: the salutary days and profitable to one's soul are already here. (…) And may thanks be given to the one who has revealed these days to us and judged us worthy of coming to them. This is why we should always lead a holy and pure life and observe all the commandments of God, and particularly now. (…)

So as it is the time for purification, let us purify ourselves! As it is the time for abstinence, let us abstain, and not just from food - that is not enough - but let us abstain (…) from envying the good reputation of our brother, from getting angry or being irritated with our neighbor, not holding back our tongue and letting it run on as it wishes. But let this latter give itself limits so that one does not speak too much or whenever and of suitable subjects. Let our looking keep itself from shameless looks and our ears be closed, only opening to hear what is pleasing to God and what he loves.

Yes, dear children, yes, I exhort you, make of yourselves an instrument, a pleasing harp of the Holy Spirit. (…) Keep peace among yourselves. The most venerable Lent is tiring to the body, it is true, but do not stop, lest your courage wavers from it! (…) A little patience and, as by habit, you will no longer feel its weight!