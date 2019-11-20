Pro-lifer arrested outside Planned Parenthood; police refuse to specify alleged broken law

Asher Clark on facebook (November 16): "This morning while I and some friends were preaching the gospel and pleading for the lives of the unborn at Planned Parenthood, in Aurora IL, the police … More

Asher Clark on facebook (November 16): "This morning while I and some friends were preaching the gospel and pleading for the lives of the unborn at Planned Parenthood, in Aurora IL, the police arrested one of us. Mario asked the officer to provide him with the statute he was in violation of - and the officer told him "disobeying a police officer." Both officers including a Police Sargent refused to cite for any of us the law Mario had broken.



All he was doing was standing on a public access road(legal) and exercising his free speech(legal).



I am not supportive of so-called "civil disobedience," and that is not what we were here to do. At no point was anybody obstructed from their ability to access Planned Parenthood. If asked by the Officer to comply with a cited law I would respectfully comply - as I suspect would my friend Mario.



What is happening here is a gross misuse of the authority of the Police in thuggish and bullying behavior.



Shortly after this incident, the ambulance had to come and get a woman from a botched abortion who was injured while in the process of killing her child."