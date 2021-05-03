85 Martyrs of England and Wales, May 4 ADPaul On May 4th we celebrate the feast of 85 Martyrs of England and Wales Why were there, so many martyrs in the British Isles? Before King Henry VIII tore … More

On May 4th we celebrate the feast of 85 Martyrs of England and Wales Why were there, so many martyrs in the British Isles? Before King Henry VIII tore his nation away from the pope and the Catholic Church in the 16th century, martyr saints in that land were few. England’s saints tended to be bishops and scholars, monks and mystics, such as St. Augustine of Canterbury, Venerable Bede, St. Aelred, St. Anselm and St. Etheldreda. (St. Thomas Becket was one of the few exceptions.)