Bishop Zhan, State Church, Asks To Sign Membership - Avoid More Trouble
Bishop Zhan continues to ask resistant priests to sign membership to avoid more trouble, reminding them that this is the indication given by the Holy See in the Guidelines published last June.
Venerable Sheen: “He (satan) will set up a counterchurch which will be the ape of the Church, because he, the Devil, is the ape of God. It will have all the notes and characteristics of the Church, but in reverse and emptied of its divine content. It will be a mystical body of the Antichrist that will in all externals resemble the mystical body of Christ.”[1]
[1] Communism and the Conscience of the West), 24.
The church of antipope francis is schismatic.
In signing an agreement with the atheistic Chinese govt to co-appoint bishops, Francis has entirely abandoned any commitment to authentic Catholicism or even Christianity.
Not just have Chinese Catholics been betrayed but Catholics worldwide.
