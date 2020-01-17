Bishop Zhan, State Church, Asks To Sign Membership - Avoid More Trouble

Venerable Sheen: “He (satan) will set up a counterchurch which will be the ape of the Church, because he, the Devil, is the ape of God. It will have all the notes and characteristics of the Church, but in reverse and emptied of its divine content. It will be a mystical body of the Antichrist that will in all externals resemble the mystical body of Christ.” [1]



[1] Communism and the Conscience … More

Venerable Sheen: “He (satan) will set up a counterchurch which will be the ape of the Church, because he, the Devil, is the ape of God. It will have all the notes and characteristics of the Church, but in reverse and emptied of its divine content. It will be a mystical body of the Antichrist that will in all externals resemble the mystical body of Christ.” [1]



[1] Communism and the Conscience of the West ), 24.