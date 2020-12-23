Cardinal Koch About "Pope Benedict XVI"

"I appreciate the work of scientists and also that of Greta Thunberg," Curia Cardinal Kurt Koch told Kath.ch (22 December).According to him, both help fighting "the pandemic" and stopping an “exploitation of creation.”Asked if he had never "quarrelled" with God, Koch answered honestly: "I suspect that God has more reason to quarrel with me than I do with him..."Koch reports that "Pope Benedict XVI" has become old and frail: "His voice has also become weak.” One has to listen carefully to what he says, Koch explains, "especially as you don't want to miss anything, as he is very intelligent and wise."Mentally, Benedict is "fully present as ever." He lives "in peace and is at peace with himself."