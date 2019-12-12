Clicks43
Vatican Launches Stamps Recognizing Pope Francis' 50th Anniversary as Priest
currentsnews The golden anniversary is a milestone for anyone, regardless of vocation. This year, the 50 year landmark is for Pope Francis, remembering the day he was ordained a priest in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 13, 1969.
