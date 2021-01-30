Venerable Mary Ward, I.B.V.M. - January 30

Mary Ward, I.B.V.M. - January 30

Mary Ward, (I.B.V.M.) (23 January 1585 – 30 January 1645),was an

English Catholic nun whose activities led to the founding of the Congregation of Jesus and the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary, less well known as the Sisters of Loreto (not to be confused with the American Sisters of Loretto), which have both established schools around the world. Ward was declared Venerable by Pope Benedict XVI on 19 December 2009.