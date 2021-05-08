The Significance of Mental Health Awareness and Our Blessed Mother During the Month of May The month of May traditionally has been dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, but it is also Mental Health … More





The month of May traditionally has been dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, but it is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Founder and President of CatholicTherapists.com, Allison Ricciardi, joins to tell us about the significance of Mental Health Awareness Month coinciding with a traditional commitment to devotions to Our Lady. Our parishes are a source of both spiritual and social support. After such an isolating time, Ricciardi gives advice to those struggling to reintegrate themselves into their faith communities and talks about the benefits of attending Mass in-person. Ricciardi founded CatholicTherapists.com as a way to help connect people with faith-based mental health resources. She explains what daily practices she suggests to help keep spirits up and what resources have been helpful to the people she serves. With Mother's Day coming up, Ricciardi shares a memory of a mother who is very special to all of us here at EWTN, Mother Angelica. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: The Significance of Mental Health Awareness and Our Blessed Mother During the Month of MayThe month of May traditionally has been dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, but it is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Founder and President of CatholicTherapists.com, Allison Ricciardi, joins to tell us about the significance of Mental Health Awareness Month coinciding with a traditional commitment to devotions to Our Lady. Our parishes are a source of both spiritual and social support. After such an isolating time, Ricciardi gives advice to those struggling to reintegrate themselves into their faith communities and talks about the benefits of attending Mass in-person. Ricciardi founded CatholicTherapists.com as a way to help connect people with faith-based mental health resources. She explains what daily practices she suggests to help keep spirits up and what resources have been helpful to the people she serves. With Mother's Day coming up, Ricciardi shares a memory of a mother who is very special to all of us here at EWTN, Mother Angelica. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly