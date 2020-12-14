 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Is this the announcement of a new virus, Covid-20? Matthew Hancock, the Conservative government’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, told the House of Commons that the “new variant of Covid-19 had been identified over the last few days.
Louis IX
Bla bla bla bla bla, panic fear, bla bla bla
Salmo143
It's been so easy for them to manipulate the sheeple that now there's going to be a constant state of hysteria and they'll vaccinate everyone until they're numb to the core.
Ivan Tomas
You'll get a new variant only through the vaccination.
