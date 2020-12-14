Clicks72
Is this the announcement of a new virus, Covid-20? Matthew Hancock, the Conservative government’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, told the House of Commons that the “new variant of …More
Is this the announcement of a new virus, Covid-20? Matthew Hancock, the Conservative government’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, told the House of Commons that the “new variant of Covid-19 had been identified over the last few days.
You'll get a new variant only through the vaccination.