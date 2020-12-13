St Lucy "May the glorious intercession of the Virgin and Martyr Saint Lucy give us new heart, we pray, O Lord, so that we may celebrate her heavenly birthday in this present age and so behold things … More

St Lucy



"May the glorious intercession of the Virgin and Martyr Saint Lucy give us new heart, we pray, O Lord, so that we may celebrate her heavenly birthday in this present age and so behold things eternal. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever." Amen. – Collect for 13 December, the feast of St Lucy, a virgin martyr of Sicily. 14th-century fresco by Lippo & Federico Memmi, in the museum of San Gimignano.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr