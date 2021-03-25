 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks5
Irapuato
1
Weekly Newsletter | 03/24/2021 | Magnificat.tv FranciscansofMary Intervention in Germany is urged.More
Weekly Newsletter | 03/24/2021 | Magnificat.tv FranciscansofMary
Intervention in Germany is urged.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Irapuato
  • Report
German Catholic clergy rebel against Vatican over same-sex unions - CNN

Bätzing's diocese also updated its Facebook profile photo to an image of Limburg Cathedral surrounded by a rainbow, a symbol of the LGBT community, and the phrase "#LoveIsNoSin."

Bätzing is the head of the German Bishops' Conference, the Catholic church's ruling body in Germany.More
German Catholic clergy rebel against Vatican over same-sex unions - CNN

Bätzing's diocese also updated its Facebook profile photo to an image of Limburg Cathedral surrounded by a rainbow, a symbol of the LGBT community, and the phrase "#LoveIsNoSin."

Bätzing is the head of the German Bishops' Conference, the Catholic church's ruling body in Germany.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up