St Joan of Arc

"O Lord, on this feast of Saint Joan of Arc, accept this pure offering of the victim who is our salvation. Grant that we may love you in all things and more than all things so that we may live for the praise of your glory. We pray through Christ our Lord. Amen." – Secreta for the feast of St Joan (30 May). Statue from the Shrine of Ars.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr