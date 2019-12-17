Little Pebb in Hungary

"We flew to Hungary, which is still a Communist country, but the people had retained their Catholic Faith and the faithful were many. We spent three days in Budapest and people came from all over the country to the talks. I spoke in the main Hungarian Cathedral which was dedicated to Our Lady.The former Kings had been crowned here, and the Bishop of Budapest had his Seat there. Our hotel was within walking distance. The local area was very beautiful, having been the aristocratic quarter in former times.The Rector of the Cathedral was a follower of the Apparition and a very saintly man. He had been known as the Saint John Bosco of Budapest, as during the war he had built homes for displaced and orphaned children. When the Communists came to power they shut down his ho mes and schools.The Rector had arranged Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady in the Cathedral, after which we went to the Apparition Site of 'Our Lady of the Well'. This had been destroyed during World War II, but rebuilt by this zealous Priest.After the visit we went to see the Basilica of Saint Stephen, where the relic of his incorrupt hand is venerated. It was Saint Stephen, with his great devotion to Our Blessed Lady, who gave his country to Her as a gift, and since then Our Lady has regarded Hungary as Her country. It was this great Saint, also, who in sti tu ted the re ci tal of the Angelus in Her honour.Although Our Lady's Messages are banned in this country, there are hundreds of Saint Charbel Houses of Prayer. The information is transferred by word of mouth.For some unaccoun ta ble rea son my ar ri val in the country had been broadcast over Radio Budapest. We visited another Church to give a talk, and here the crowds spilled out into the street.The Priest here had been the Spiritual Director of the Seer, Elizabeth, from the 'Flame of Love' devotion, and she had died only recently. She had been united with me and our mission, and had received messages from Heaven about me. Another Seer, Anna, was car ry ing on the mis sion from her.At the time we visited Hungary we learned that the Archbishop of Budapest was in Rome applying to have the Order of Saint Charbel approved. This was a great surprise to me as I had never asked his assistance. The Rector arranged Mass again the next day in the Cathedral, which is renowned throughout the world for its acoustics.I was escorted to the presiding chair, near the Altar, to the strains of beautiful organ music, and I spoke for some time to the people before I had to leave for the airport.