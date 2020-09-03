Clicks53
The White House - LIVE: @PressSec holds a briefing
“Do as I say, not as I do.” @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany: "We found Nancy Pelosi going into her hair salon. We will be playing the video on loop for all of you to see during the duration of this …More
Kayleigh McEnany: "We found Nancy Pelosi going into her hair salon. We will be playing the video on loop for all of you to see during the duration of this introduction...Apparently the rules do not apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi."
Grab a seat and get some popcorn! They really know how to put on a show. Very entertaining.