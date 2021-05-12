FÁTIMA. by irapuato on 30.3.2015. Our Visit to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, on March 7-9, 2015 What to See at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima The primary building at the shrine is the Basi… More





by irapuato on 30.3.2015. Our Visit to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, on March 7-9, 2015



What to See at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima The primary building at the shrine is the Basilica of Our Lady of Fatima , a gleaming Neoclassical church begun on May 13, 1928, and consecrated on October 7, 1953. Its slender central spire rises 65 meters high. The church is flanked by monumental colonnades and overlooks a large open plaza, the center of which is occupied by a Monument to the Sacred Heart of Jesus (1932). The monument stands over a spring that was discovered there and was, according to the shrine, "the instrument of many graces."

Inside the Basilica there are 15 altars dedicated to the 15 mysteries of the rosary as well as the tombs of the young visionaries, Francisco Marto and Jacinta Marto, who died in 1919 and 1920 respectively and were beatified in 2000.

The high altar painting depicts the Message of Our Lady of Fatima to the three children. Included in the painting are figures of the local bishop as well as Pope Pius XII (who consecrated the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1942), Pope John XXIII and Pope Paul VI. The four corners of the basilica are occupied by statues of men especially devoted to the rosary and the Immaculate Heart of Mary: St. Anthony Claret, St. Dominic of Gusman, St. John Eudes and King St. Stephen of Hungary. The great organ (1952) has 12,000 pipes.

The other main stop for pilgrims to Fatima is the Chapel of Apparitions , an open-air chapel built on the site of the appearances. It is open year-round for regular services and can be virtually visited by a high-resolution tree grows near the entrance to the sanctuary by the rectory.

Near the entrance to the sanctuary by the rectory is a Berlin Wall Monument , containing a 5,732-pound chunk of the wall donated by a Portuguese emigrant to Germany after it fell in 1989. He offered it as a memorial of God's intervention in bringing down Communism, as promised at Fatima.

Some Fatima pilgrims also visit the original burial site of Francisco and Jacinta at a cemetery on the outskirts of Fatima. In Aljustrel 3.2 km away, the homes of the children have been left mostly unchanged, giving an idea of what the little village was like before the grand shrine was built.

A particularly popular site is the Hungarian Stations of the Cross , consisting of 14 little chapels leading along 3 km of inclined stone walkways to a marble monument of Christ on the cross.

Pilgrimage

Pilgrims arrive in Fatima throughout the year, but especially in the summer and on the feast days of May 13 and October 13 . On May 12 and October 12, crowds of pilgrims (as many as 75,000) throng the small town in cars, on bicycles, in donkey carts, or on foot. Some approach the shrine on their knees in penance. Once in Fatima, they camp out and wait for dawn. On the 13th, pilgrims wave their handkerchiefs in homage as a statue of Our Lady of Fatima is passed through the central square between about 10am and 12:30pm. There are large torch-light processions held in the evenings.

