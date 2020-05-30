Veni Sancte Spiritus - Catholic Hymns, Gregorian Chant

A well known hymn, Veni Sancte Spiritus is a Pentecostal Hymn of worship and adoration. It is a sequentia meant specifically, though not exclusively, for the Pentecostal season of the Church. This … More

A well known hymn, Veni Sancte Spiritus is a Pentecostal Hymn of worship and adoration. It is a sequentia meant specifically, though not exclusively, for the Pentecostal season of the Church. This hymn can be heard and sung as a daily prayer to God, imploring Him to set us on fire with the Holy Spirit; a cleansing and restoring fire. The English translation is as follows: Come, Holy Spirit, send forth the heavenly radiance of your light. Come, father of the poor, come giver of gifts, come, light of the heart. Greatest comforter, sweet guest of the soul, sweet consolation. In labor, rest, in heat, temperance, in tears, solace. O most blessed light, fill the inmost heart of your faithful. Without your divine will, there is nothing in man, nothing is harmless. Wash that which is unclean, water that which is dry, heal that which is wounded. Bend that which is inflexible, warm that which is chilled, make right that which is wrong. Give to your faithful, who rely on you, the sevenfold gifts. Give reward to virtue, give salvation at our passing on, give eternal joy. Amen. Alleluia.