One French Bishop Who Met Francis, Tested Positive

I think many have wondered ( in the true sense ) how could the Church be cleansed? How can this possibly happen? It would take an act of God to change the course .The decks are stacked with heretics, apostates, faithless, prelates, thieves and homosexuals, pedophiles, marxists, communists, leftists, cadavers glorifying in the destruction of God's Holy Law, desecrating his Holy Houses, defiling the innocent, bowing down before idols, seeking vainglory, following after all kinds of abominations in the sight of God.

God sees his children and hears our pitiable prayers. Our Blessed Mother intercedes for her children. The Angel's watch over us night and day. The Saints, Holy Martyrs pray for us that we may persevere until the end and one day join them in the presence of God. May ALL repent , may we pray thier souls ,our own and our beloved be saved! For not one is without sin. May God have mercy upon us all. St. Joseph , St. Patrick, St. Benedict , pray for us.