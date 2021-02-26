Get a vision… follow Jesus! Get a vision… follow Jesus! Gospel of Sunday February 28 2021 II Sunday of Lent Dear brothers and sisters, while in the passage of the Gospel we listened last Sunday Jesus… More

Dear brothers and sisters, while in the passage of the Gospel we listened last Sunday Jesus had invited everybody to believe in the good news that the kingdom of God was at hand, in the passage of the Gospel of Mark we listen on Sunday February 28th, Jesus transfiguring himself in front of his disciples reveals to them that this kingdom has nothing to do, in the first place, with a sort of improvement in the social, political and economic conditions of its members, but that leading to an empowerment of the human being and his way of life is able to make a change in the world. In fact, Jesus in the transfiguration showing in advance the beautiful plan that God has for humanity gave His disciples the courage of loving, according to His style, that is "until to the end", the Father, all the brothers and sisters and all the creation.