After months of delay, the US Census Bureau released its final count of the country's population and, with it, the states that will gain and lose Congressional seats for the next decade. As a result of the latest census numbers, for the first time in California's 170 year history, the Golden state will lose one seat in the House of Representatives. Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who will be the last person to represent California's 53rd district for a long time, says she blames the latest drop in population on the Trump administration. As does Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who says it is important to find a better way to count the population. The latest US census shows the US topped 331 million people, the second slowest decade of growth in history, but the South and West saw the biggest population growth. Texas will gain two seats in the House, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one seat. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost a seat in the House. The number of seats effects the number of electoral votes each state gets. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.