Good Friday Meditation: Good Friday the Day of Mercy





On that first Good Friday…on that most holy and solemn day of our Lord’s Death…the Heavenly Father was given the greatest extrinsic glory that has ever been offered by man to God. Never before in human history has the Most High God been so adored…so worshipped…never before given such thanksgiving…such perfect reparation…such infinite satisfaction to the Divine Justice. The mystery of the Holy Incarnation…True God becoming True Man…the Eternal Word becoming Flesh in Mary’s most holy womb…brought about a Personal Union…a hypostatic union…between the Second Person of the Most Holy Trinity and a mere created nature. Therefore, every drop of blood shed during the agony…from the scourging…the crowning with thorns…the way of the cross…and the crucifixion…every sigh of the God Man…especially His dying breath…gave infinite glory to the Most High God and repaired a hundred fold…a thousand fold…whatever crimes committed by Adam and his children. As a result of this fact, the Heavenly Father’s Heart was filled with more compassion and mercy for the miseries of men than ever before on Good Friday. God the Father looked down upon mankind on that Friday so long ago and saw us through the red wounds of His Divine Son. Therefore, on this anniversary of Christ’s Death…on this day in which Good Friday is re-presented liturgically…the prayers of the Church…the prayers of miserable sinners like us…have a greater hearing…a greater efficacy than on any other day.



