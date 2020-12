Congratulations to Fr. Marcel Portelli of the Diocese of Saginaw, Michigan, who celebrated his first High Mass in the Extraordinary Form with the Flint, MI Latin Mass Community on Sunday, November … More

Congratulations to Fr. Marcel Portelli of the Diocese of Saginaw, Michigan, who celebrated his first High Mass in the Extraordinary Form with the Flint, MI Latin Mass Community on Sunday, November 29, 2020, after training from Extraordinary Faith. Over 250 faithful attended.