Peace Begins In The Womb

Our country is hungry for peace. But how can we have peace if we tolerate the killing of our little ones? How can we have peace if we allow abortion facilities in our neighborhoods, in our communities, near our schools, near our churches? We can not have peace if we allow it. -Lila Rose