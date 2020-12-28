Clicks6
Holy Innocents
"O God, the martyred Innocents today bore witness to your glory, not by speaking but by dying; destroy in us all the evil of wickedness, that our life may tell by deeds that belief in you which our speech proclaims. Through Christ our Lord. Amen." – Collect for the feast of the Holy Innocents (28 Dec). 5th-cent. mosaic from the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
