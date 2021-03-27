On the Passion

Percutientes pectora sua revertebantur

Quia si in viridi ligno hoec faciunt, in arido quid fiet?

Les Fêtes de l'Eglise romaine

I could here, Christians, paint you a vivid picture of a dying and agonizing Jesus, fainting little by little, drawing air with pain from a mouth still open and livid, and slowly dragging the last sighs with languid breathing, until at last the soul withdraws, and leaves the body cold and still: this story could perhaps move your hearts; but you must not work to soften yourself with vain imaginations.Jesus did not die like this: one after another he does what he has to do. He goes through all the prophecies, to see if there is still anything left: he turns to his Father, to see if he is appeased. Seeing at last the measure is full, and that only his death remained to completely disarm justice, he commends his spirit to God; then raising his voice, with a loud cry which terrified all those present, he said loudly: "All is consummated," and voluntarily surrenders his soul to his Father, with a free and strong action; to accomplish what he had said, that "no one take it from him by force, but that he himself gives it of his own free will; And together to make us understand that he really only lived for us, since, our peace being made, he no longer wants to stay in the world for a moment. Thus died the divine Jesus, showing us how true he is “that having loved his own, he loved them to the end. "Thus died the divine Jesus," pacifying heaven and earth with his sufferings. He is dead, he is dead, and his last sigh was a sigh of love for men!O Mary, divine Mary! most sorry of all mothers! Who could express here with what eyes you saw this cruel death? All the blows of Jesus have fallen on you, all his pains have overwhelmed you, all his wounds have torn you apart; your incredible depression having, in a way, rendered you insensitive, the last farewell he said to you renewed all your pains and violently reopened all your wounds; in this you were all the more inconsolable, since, far from diminishing his afflictions, you rediscover them by sharing them; and that your mutual pains thus increased without measure, and multiplied to infinity, while the waves which they raised repelled each other by a continual ebb and flow. But,It is not for this Virgin, O Eternal Father, that it is necessary to eclipse your sun, nor to extinguish all the fires of the sky; they already have no more light for her; it is not necessary that you shake all the foundations of the earth, nor that you cover all nature with horror, nor that you threaten all the elements to put them back in their first confusion. After the death of his Son, everyone seemed to him covered with darkness; the figure of this world has passed for her, and from whatever place she turns her eyes they everywhere discover only a shadow of death. She is not the only one who is moved by it, and not to speak of the tombs which open and the rocks which split apart, the hearts of the spectators, harder than stones, are excited by this death to compunction. I hear a centenarian exclaim, "Most certainly this man was just." All who attended this spectacle "turned away," said St. Luke, beating their breasts.Let it not be said, Christians, that you are harder than the Jews. Ah! all our churches today are an ordeal: that they see us leaving here beating our chests. Let us make all this ordeal resound with our cries and our sobs; but let it not be Jesus Christ alone who makes it the subject. Don't cry over me, he said, I don't care about your sighs, or your unnecessary tenderness. Weep, sinners, weep over yourselves: and why weep over ourselves?"If we do this in the green wood, what will be done in the dry wood?" If the fire of divine vengeance has taken so strongly and so early on this green and fruitful wood; arid wood, uprooted wood, wood which awaits only the flame, how will you be able to subsist among these devouring ardors? ... etc. (Bossuet)(From