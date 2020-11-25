WHY LATIN?

1. The Devil hates it.

2. Official language of the Church.

3. One of the three sacred languages nailed above Our Lord’s sacred Head.

4. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is a mystery and Latin simply adds to the mystery. Mystery upon mystery.

5. It is neither my language nor is it yours it is neither French, Spanish, Nigerian nor Filipino. It is OUR language our common tongue, united as one family ready for eternity as one family. We don’t like the division forced on us by the New Mass of Vatican II.

6. One God one family and one tongue. The curse of the Tower of Babel was restored by our oneness with the common tongue of Latin.

7. A dead language set aside specifically for the precise and disciplined worship of Almighty God.

8. Add yours.......