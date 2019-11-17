Cardinal Müller: Francis Gives Ammunition to Those Who Call Pope the Antichrist

Francis' Pachamama show "confirms many aggressive anti-Catholic sects in South America and elsewhere in their polemics that Catholics are idolaters and that the Pope, whom they obey, is the Antichrist," Cardinal Müller told Die-Tagespost.de (November 15).
He doesn't exclude that the Pachamama "tragedy" could lead to a further mass exodus of South-American Catholics from the Church.
Young South Americans are not interested in Pachamama, but in laptop and iPad, Müller elaborates: "So much for the modernity of the synod makers, whose ideas are stuck in the 70’s."
"The whole hustle and bustle - sponsored with many Euros - cannot be trivialised as inculturation or be whitewashed as a sign of respect for other cultures, and one cannot paint female fertility figures as pro-life symbols.
The latter is a criticism of an interpretation offered by the Viennese Cardinal Schönborn.
