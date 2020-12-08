PiusX: Difficult Coronavirus Blessing

“The number of faithful increases practically in all our religious services,“ Father Franz Schmidberger, a former superior general of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X (PiusX) writes in his Monday mailing (December 7).Schmidberger stresses that this situation is combined with “major difficulties” because the priests have to celebrate additional Holy Masses in many places.He also writes that Msgr Bernard Fellay ordained three priests in the seminary in La Reja, Argentina.