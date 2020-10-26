NOVENA to Saint Martin of PORRES

NOVENA PRAYER TO ST. MARTIN DE PORRES

First Day – Saint Martin’s Humility



Saint Martin imitated Our Lord, Who was meek and humble of heart. There was no pride or vanity in his soul. He realized that God is our Creator and that we are but His creatures. He understood that God loves us as children and only wants us to be happy. So he had common sense enough to submit entirely to the Holy Will of God. Let us all imitate Saint Martin by humbly doing the Will of God in all things.



Prayer



O Saint Martin, ask Our Lord and His Blessed Mother to give us the grace of true humility that we may not be puffed up with foolish pride, but have sense to be content with the gifts that God gives us. Obtain for us the light of the Holy Spirit that we may understand, as you did, that pride is a deceit of the devil and that only by doing the Will of God can we be really happy. Amen.



Now recite one decade of the Most Holy Rosary

Second Day – Saint Martin’s Love of God



Saint Martin’s whole soul was filled with the fire of God’s love. He knew the Almighty God sent His Only Son into the world to suffer and die on the Cross for our Sins. His heart was stirred with deep affection for so loving a Redeemer, and his whole life gives evidence of his sincere gratitude. May we, too, learn to love Our Savior more and more and show our love by our good works.



Prayer



O Saint Martin, why are our hearts so cold and lacking in love for the Son of God, Who became a little Child for our salvation? Why are we so slow to love One Who loved us so much that He gave His life for mankind? Ask God and Our Lady of Sorrows to make us realize that the only way to happiness is by loving and serving God with all our hearts and souls. Amen.



Now recite one decade of the Most Holy Rosary

Third Day – Saint Martin’s Love of the Poor



Saint Martin was called “The Father of the Poor.” He saw in the poor, the sick, and the dying the children of God, and he helped them in a thousand practical ways. He studied medicine so that he might know how to cure the sick. Every day he distributed alms to the poor. He built an orphanage for children. Let us imitate the charity of Saint Martin that God may bless us as He blessed him.



Prayer



O Saint Martin, teach us to be generous with the gifts that God has given us. Make us sympathetic towards those who are suffering and afflicted. Pray to Our Redeemer and to Our Lady of Mercy that our hearts may not be hardened by sin and selfishness, but that we may always be kind and generous to our neighbors because they are the children of Our Heavenly Father. Amen



Now recite one decade of the Most Holy Rosary

Fourth Day – Saint Martin’s Faith



Saint Martin had a lively faith in all the teachings of the Catholic Church because he knew that it was founded by Jesus Christ, the Son of God, Who can neither deceive nor be deceived. God rewarded Saint Martin’s humble faith by enlightening his mind so that he could understand the mysteries of our Holy Religion. May God give us the grace always to believe the truths which He has revealed.



Prayer



O Saint Martin, we need strong faith in God and His Holy Church, especially in these days when so many people have turned against religion. Bring to a knowledge and love of the true Church all non-Catholics that they may find the way to salvation and happiness. Ask Christ and Our Lady of Good Counsel to make us faithful soldiers of Jesus Christ in life and death. Amen



Now recite one decade of the Most Holy Rosary

Fifth Day – Saint Martin’s Confidence in God



Saint Martin firmly relied on the goodness and promises of God. He hoped, through the grace of God and the merits of Jesus Christ, one day to obtain an eternal reward. We know that Saint Martin’s trust in God was not in vain. We, too, are confident that God will forgive us our sins if we are truly sorry and that He will give us everlasting life if we serve Him faithfully by obeying His commandments.



Prayer



O Saint Martin, help us to have a great confidence in Almighty God. Make us understand that He is One Friend Who will never desert us as long as we are true to Him. Keep us from foolishly presuming that we will be saved without cooperating with Grace, but keep us also from despair, which forgets the mercy of God. Ask the Child Jesus and His dear Mother to increase in our hearts faith, hope, and charity. Amen.



Now recite one decade of the Most Holy Rosary

Sixth Day – Saint Martin’s Devotion to Prayer



Saint Martin kept his mind and heart always lifted up to the Creator of all things. His prayer came from the depths of his soul. It did not come just from his lips. He turned to God to adore Him, to thank Him, and to ask Him for help. Saint Martin prayed with humility and perseverance, and God was pleased to answer his prayers in miraculous ways. He will pray for us before the Throne of God in Heaven.



Prayer



O Saint Martin, help us to realize that Christ really meant what He said when He promised “Ask, and it shall be given to you: seek, and you shall find.” Make us faithful in attending Holy Mass and other devotions held in church. Remind us to say our daily prayers to obtain the blessing of God. Ask the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary to give a share in the treasures of the Holy Rosary. Amen.



Now recite one decade of the Most Holy Rosary

Seventh Day – Saint Martin’s Spirit of Penance



Saint Martin was a brave man. He was not afraid of hard work. He did not weakly seek for comforts as we so often do. Even though he labored so hard, he was glad to do severe penances for his sins and for the salvation of souls. If so holy a man did penances, how much more should we, who have seriously offended Almighty God by our sinfulness!



Prayer



O Saint Martin, from you we learn how to be courageous and valiant. From your life we learn to avoid idleness and self-seeking. Give us some of that spirit of penance which you had, so that we may be brave in the struggle with temptations. Ask Jesus Crucified and Mary, the Queen of Martyrs, to give us the grace to fight the good fight for victory. Amen.



Now recite one decade of the Most Holy Rosary

Eighth Day – Saint Martin’s Reward



Saint Martin died a holy and peaceful death. He had spent his life in doing good as a humble Brother of the Dominican Order. But he that humbles himself shall be exalted. Soon his heroic life became known all over the world, and on May 6, 1962, Pope John XXIII solemnly declared Martin de Porres a Saint of God.



Prayer



O Saint Martin, you have been raised up by Almighty God to show us the way to our true home. You have given us the good example and the encouragement that we need. We now realize from your life that all we have to do to win the reward of glory is to love and serve the Merciful God. May we ever be humble that we, too, may be exalted unto everlasting life. Amen.



Now recite one decade of the Most Holy Rosary