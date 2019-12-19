O Radix Jesse O.P. (19 Decembris)

OPChant The third O-Antiphon according to the Dominican tradition which is sung on the 19th of december. O Radix Iesse, qui stas in signum populorum, super quem continebunt reges os suum, quem … More



Location: We thank the sisters of Estavayer (dominicaines d'Estavayer-le-Lac) for their hospitality. OPChant The third O-Antiphon according to the Dominican tradition which is sung on the 19th of december. O Radix Iesse, qui stas in signum populorum, super quem continebunt reges os suum, quem gentes deprecabuntur: veni ad liberandum nos iam noli tardare. O Root of Jesse, that stands for an ensign of the people, before whom the kings keep silence and unto whom the Gentiles shall make supplication: come, to deliver us, and tarry not. Friars: Stefan Ansinger O.P. & Alexandre Frezzato O.P.Location: We thank the sisters of Estavayer (dominicaines d'Estavayer-le-Lac) for their hospitality. www.moniales-op.ch