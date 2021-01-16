Cardinal Cancels All Confessions. By Dr Geoffrey Brushwood

Westminster Cathedral, the seat of Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has stopped offering Confession due to covid-idiocy. This is disgraceful and cowardly.There are other Westminster Archdiocese churches who continue to hear Confession with safeguards in place that would make a public health officer smile in approval. There are priests who meet penitents in the open air, to hear confessions, with remarkable adaptability.However, Westminster Cathedral has decided to stop Confession altogether in her premises. This sends out all the wrong signals to the faithful who rely on Confession to keep their souls in a state of readiness if in the unlikely event that they become badly unwell of Covid.It also sends out negative signals to the State, and hand it a stick to beat churches that remain open into submission.Worse of all, it is utterly reprehensible that a cowardly archbishop and his household shelter safely, whilst his flock is at the mercy of a rampant wolf. Our shepherds are a disgrace.