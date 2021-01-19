Parents at Sacred Heart Catholic Academy of Glendale believe they’re being punished by the New York City Department of Education after the school’s universal pre-K program is cut along with 104 … More

Parents at Sacred Heart Catholic Academy of Glendale believe they’re being punished by the New York City Department of Education after the school’s universal pre-K program is cut along with 104 others across the city. Faculty at the school say despite the success of the program and stellar assessments the DOE has cited low quality scores as the reason.