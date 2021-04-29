Indian bishop Mascarenhas fights to hold back his tears during TV interview. As the number of Covid19 cases continues to soar across India, Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas fights to hold back the tears … More

As the number of Covid19 cases continues to soar across India, Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas fights to hold back the tears during a TV interview with EWTN's Colm Flynn when talking about how the virus has affected his poor parish of Ranchi. A few days ago they lost a 30-year-old priest to Covid who had just been ordained one year ago.