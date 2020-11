Some friends and I have decided to hang a red ribbon on our front porch to symbolize Christian persecution, in order to raise awareness among all Christians not just Catholics. The hope is to spark a trend of sorts, so that more and more people will wake up and thus, the numbers of the children of light increase. We are planning on posting this on all kinds of social media etc. Please, join us wherever you are in the world and do the sameGod bless you!