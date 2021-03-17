March 18 The First Reading breski1 Book of Exodus 32,7-14. The LORD said to Moses, “Go down at once to your people whom you brought out of the land of Egypt, for they have become depraved. They have… More

March 18 The First Reading breski1



Book of Exodus 32,7-14.

The LORD said to Moses, “Go down at once to your people whom you brought out of the land of Egypt, for they have become depraved.

They have soon turned aside from the way I pointed out to them, making for themselves a molten calf and worshiping it, sacrificing to it and crying out, 'This is your God, O Israel, who brought you out of the land of Egypt!'

“I see how stiff-necked this people is," continued the LORD to Moses.

Let me alone, then, that my wrath may blaze up against them to consume them. Then I will make of you a great nation."

But Moses implored the LORD, his God, saying, "Why, O LORD, should your wrath blaze up against your own people, whom you brought out of the land of Egypt with such great power and with so strong a hand?

Why should the Egyptians say, 'With evil intent he brought them out, that he might kill them in the mountains and exterminate them from the face of the earth'? Let your blazing wrath die down; relent in punishing your people.

Remember your servants Abraham, Isaac and Israel, and how you swore to them by your own self, saying, 'I will make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky; and all this land that I promised, I will give your descendants as their perpetual heritage.'"

So the LORD relented in the punishment he had threatened to inflict on his people.



Psalms 106(105),19-20.21-22.23.

Our fathers made a calf in Horeb

and adored a molten image;

They exchanged their glory

for the image of a grass-eating bullock.



They forgot the God who had saved them,

who had done great deeds in Egypt,

Wondrous deeds in the land of Ham,

terrible things at the Red Sea.



Then he spoke of exterminating them,

but Moses, his chosen one,

withstood him in the breach

to turn back his destructive wrath