PREGHIERA AL BEATO LUCA PER IL BUON ESITO DEGLI STUDI E DEGLI ESAMI
O Signore, fonte di ogni sapienza, ascolta la preghiera che dal profondo del cuore ti innalziamo
per i meriti e la potente intercessione del tuo fedelissimo Servo, il beato Luca Belludi,
cui concedesti il prezioso talento di una intelligenza aperta e di quella sublime sapienza
che lo fece degno compagno del primo Dottore dell’Ordine Francescano:
S. Antonio di Padova. Illumina, o Signore, la nostra mente;
irrobustisci la nostra volontà, affinché possiamo felicemente raggiungere
il compimento dei nostri studi. Ti promettiamo, o Signore, di emulare la fedeltà,
con cui il tuo servo beato Luca Belludi corrispose alle tue grazie.
Concedici poi, o Signore, di comportarci in modo esemplare
in tutte le circostanze della vita e di esercitare i doveri, ai quali saremo chiamati,
con integrità di coscienza, profondendo le nostre migliori energie
nella difesa della verità e della giustizia, che tu hai proclamato
come base di ogni ordine morale, civile, religioso e sociale.
ORACIÓN A SAN LUCAS BELLUDI POR OBTENER UN BUEN RESULTADO EN LOS ESTUDIOS Y EXÁMENES
Oh Señor, fuente de toda sabiduría, escucha la oración que levantamos desde el fondo de nuestro corazón.
por los méritos y la poderosa intercesión de Tu más fiel Siervo, Beato Luca Belludi,
a quien le otorgaste el precioso talento de una inteligencia abierta y esa sabiduría sublime,
la cual lo convirtió en un digno compañero del primer Doctor de la Orden Franciscana:
San Antonio de Padua. Ilumina, oh Señor, nuestra mente;
fortalece nuestra voluntad, para que podamos lograr felizmente
terminar nuestros estudios. Te prometemos, Señor, emular la fidelidad,
de tu bendito siervo Luca Belludi, quien correspondió a Tus gracias.
Concédenos, Señor, comportarnos de manera ejemplar,
en todas las circunstancias de la vida y para ejercer los deberes a los que somos llamados,
con integridad de conciencia, profundizando nuestras mejores energías
en defensa de la verdad y la justicia, que has proclamado
como la base de todo orden moral, civil, religioso y social. Amén.
A STUDENT'S PRAYER TO BLESSED LUCA FOR GOOD RESULTS ON EXAMS
O Lord, source of all wisdom, listen to the prayer that we raise from the bottom of your heart
for the merits and powerful intercession of your most faithful Servant, Blessed Luca Belludi,
to whom you granted the precious talent of an open intelligence and that sublime wisdom
who made him a worthy companion to the first Doctor of the Franciscan Order:
St. Anthony of Padua. Light up, O Lord, our mind;
strengthen our will, so that we can happily achieve
the completion of our studies. We promise you, O Lord, to emulate faithfulness,
with which your blessed servant Luca Belludi corresponded to your graces.
Then grant us, Lord, to behave in an exemplary way
in all circumstances of life and to exercise the duties to which we will be called,
with integrity of conscience, deepening our best energies
in defense of truth and justice, which you have proclaimed
as the basis of every moral, civil, religious and social order. AMEN
