PREGHIERA AL BEATO LUCA PER IL BUON ESITO DEGLI STUDI E DEGLI ESAMI.

A STUDENT'S PRAYER TO BLESSED LUCA FOR GOOD RESULTS ON EXAMSO Lord, source of all wisdom, listen to the prayer that we raise from the bottom of your heartfor the merits and powerful intercession of your most faithful Servant, Blessed Luca Belludi,to whom you granted the precious talent of an open intelligence and that sublime wisdomwho made him a worthy companion to the first Doctor of the Franciscan Order:St. Anthony of Padua. Light up, O Lord, our mind;strengthen our will, so that we can happily achievethe completion of our studies. We promise you, O Lord, to emulate faithfulness,with which your blessed servant Luca Belludi corresponded to your graces.Then grant us, Lord, to behave in an exemplary wayin all circumstances of life and to exercise the duties to which we will be called,with integrity of conscience, deepening our best energiesin defense of truth and justice, which you have proclaimedas the basis of every moral, civil, religious and social order. AMEN