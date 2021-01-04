Les esclaves sexuelles de l'Inde...

Clicks4
Des dizaines de milliers de filles et femmes en Inde sont trafiquées dans des mariages où elles sont faites esclaves. Elles sont régulièrement violées, forcés à se marier et travailler comme esclaves et leurs familles dénuée d'une éducation suffisante sont trompées en acceptant de les envoyer ailleurs, attirées par l'idée d'un mariage heureux pour leurs filles...
101 East investigates how every year, tens of thousands of girls and women in India are trafficked into slave marriages. 10 Nov 2016 23:05 GMT International Women's Day, India, Human trafficking, slavery Decades of sex selection favouring male babies have left some Indian states with vastly more men than women, creating a lucrative and growing market for traffickers. In the patriarchal and feudal state of Haryana where there's a shortage of women to marry, it's normal for men to buy young girls trafficked from other states. Known as "paros", a term implying they can be purchased, they are regularly raped, forced into marriages and made to work as bonded labour. Their uneducated families are often tricked into agreeing to send them away, lured by the idea of a happy marriage for their daughters. But tragically, there is no "happily ever after".
Vidéo source : youtube.com/watch?v=VulRaK1i6qo
