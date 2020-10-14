Poor Poland: Successor of John Paul II Goes Gay

The Catholic University of Lublin, Poland, allegedly plans "to fire" Father Alfred Wierzbicki for engaging in homosex propaganda.Wierzbicki is the successor of Karol Wojtyla, the later John Paul II, on the Chair of “Ethics” and the Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy.He has been invited to appear before the University's Disciplinary Commission for having championed State privileges for people only because they engage in homosexual fornication.From 2006 to 2014, Wierzbicki was the director of the John Paul II Institute at the Catholic University of Lublin and coordinator of the quarterly "Ethos."Italian Professor Rocco Buttiglione, a personal friend of John Paul II, declined out of solidarity with pro-gay Wierzbicki to hold the opening lectio magistralis of the academic year in Lublin.