President Joe Biden Unveils New Executive Actions to ‘Advance Racial Equity’ | EWTN News Nightly At the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden unveiled new executive actions with the goal of … More





At the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden unveiled new executive actions with the goal of advancing racial equity. The president said, “We should treat each other as we would like to be treated ourselves.” And he also said, “We have never fully lived up to the founding principles of this nation--to state the obvious--that all people are created equal and have a right to be treated equally throughout their lives.” Among the orders issued: advance fair housing, combat xenophobia and reform to the incarceration system. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Joe Biden Unveils New Executive Actions to ‘Advance Racial Equity’ | EWTN News NightlyAt the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden unveiled new executive actions with the goal of advancing racial equity. The president said, “We should treat each other as we would like to be treated ourselves.” And he also said, “We have never fully lived up to the founding principles of this nation--to state the obvious--that all people are created equal and have a right to be treated equally throughout their lives.” Among the orders issued: advance fair housing, combat xenophobia and reform to the incarceration system. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly