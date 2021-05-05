The Devil's Attack on the Magisterium by Father Michael Rodriguez. God is truth. The devil, father of lies, is always seeking to undermine truth. The very first condition of salvation is to keep the … More





God is truth. The devil, father of lies, is always seeking to undermine truth. The very first condition of salvation is to keep the rule of the true Faith. Hence, Christ has entrusted His vicar, the Pope, with the primary mission of safeguarding and preaching the truth.



Taken from Fr. Rodriguez’ presentation, “God Is Truth – The Devil’s Attack on Truth” which can be viewed in its entirety here:

youtube.com/watch?v=Wk7eBy-psuE



Help us spread the message, Donate to the Apostolate Today!

» fatima.org/donate/



Join The Fatima Center at our next event:



Get your free copy of our magazine, The Fatima Crusader:



Subscribe to our email newsletter:



SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel for more videos!



Contact Us:

» WEBSITE:

» PHONE: 1-800-263-8160

» EMAIL: info@thefatimacenter.com



» NEWSLETTER:

» FACEBOOK:

» YOUTUBE:

» PODCAST:

» TWITTER:

» INSTAGRAM:



The Fatima Center’s mission is to ensure that the entire Message of Fatima is fully known, accurately understood, and deeply appreciated so that it may be followed by all.



The Fatima Center has been faithful to this mission since it was founded by the late Father Nicholas Gruner in 1978. The Message of Fatima is the ONLY solution to the crisis in the Church and the world. The Devil's Attack on the Magisterium by Father Michael Rodriguez.God is truth. The devil, father of lies, is always seeking to undermine truth. The very first condition of salvation is to keep the rule of the true Faith. Hence, Christ has entrusted His vicar, the Pope, with the primary mission of safeguarding and preaching the truth.Taken from Fr. Rodriguez’ presentation, “God Is Truth – The Devil’s Attack on Truth” which can be viewed in its entirety here:Help us spread the message, Donate to the Apostolate Today!Join The Fatima Center at our next event: fatima.org Get your free copy of our magazine, The Fatima Crusader: fatima.org/resources/crusader-magazine-subscription/ Subscribe to our email newsletter: fatima.org/resources/newsletter-subscription/ SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel for more videos!Contact Us:» WEBSITE: fatima.org » PHONE: 1-800-263-8160» EMAIL: info@thefatimacenter.com» NEWSLETTER: fatima.org/resources/newsletter-subscription/ » FACEBOOK: facebook.com/Fatima-Center-95998926441 » YOUTUBE: youtube.com/channel/UCe87sEM3AUxAyhl5RhCpkcA » PODCAST: fatima.org/podcast/ » TWITTER: twitter.com/thefatimacenter » INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/the_fatima_center The Fatima Center’s mission is to ensure that the entire Message of Fatima is fully known, accurately understood, and deeply appreciated so that it may be followed by all.The Fatima Center has been faithful to this mission since it was founded by the late Father Nicholas Gruner in 1978. The Message of Fatima is the ONLY solution to the crisis in the Church and the world.