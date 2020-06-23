Saint Junipero Serra: Always Forward, Never Back!

Lisi Sterndorfer Report

On this day in 1950, St. Maria Goretti, who was stabbed to death. Reputedly her canonisation was also attended by Alessandro Serenelli, her murderer, who had experienced a profound conversion and repentance while in prison. He went on to end his days at the age of 87 as a lay-brother Franciscan working as a gardener in a monastery.