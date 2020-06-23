Clicks35
Saint Junipero Serra: Always Forward, Never Back!
Over Father's Day weekend, two statues of St. Junipero Serra were torn down. Where were the "Fathers" to defend him? Saint Serra was a great defender of the Native peoples he evangelized and cared …More
Over Father's Day weekend, two statues of St. Junipero Serra were torn down. Where were the "Fathers" to defend him? Saint Serra was a great defender of the Native peoples he evangelized and cared for. In this "Saint of the day" clip, Joe shares the story of Saint Junipero Serra and why is it a travesty that the mob has been allowed to do this to him.
Tune in - www.grnonline.com GRN Alive: Monday edition is hosted by Joe McClane. Download our mobile app and listen live, or on the podcast, just search for "Guadalupe Radio Network" in your app store.
Tune in - www.grnonline.com GRN Alive: Monday edition is hosted by Joe McClane. Download our mobile app and listen live, or on the podcast, just search for "Guadalupe Radio Network" in your app store.
On this day in 1950, St. Maria Goretti, who was stabbed to death. Reputedly her canonisation was also attended by Alessandro Serenelli, her murderer, who had experienced a profound conversion and repentance while in prison. He went on to end his days at the age of 87 as a lay-brother Franciscan working as a gardener in a monastery.