Template letters to send to companies/schools for Sanitarian Tyranny for situations involving masks, Covid-19 vaccines and PCR testing

Few words by site's owner:
"Please feel free to use them, share them, copy them, laugh at them (or, preferably, *with* them....), in whatever ways you see fit. My speciality is strongly-worded letters, but I also enjoy wading into the most contentious subject matters I can find, writing scary legal-sounding letters for people who can't afford even scarier lawyers' fees, and complaining to pubs who try to make me remove my hat (pictured). Because that, my friends, is Miri AF."
miriaf.webs.com/site-index
LETTER TEMPLATES
33. Letter to CEOs of all major supermarkets re: mask exemptions
32. Letter to West Yorkshire Police, re: mask exemptions
31. Letter for a business owner asked to remove a sign criticising masks
30. Letter for a hospital worker wishing to decline testing and vaccines
29. Letter to the editor of a children's newspaper re: vaccine propaganda
28. Open letter to Labour MPs regarding criminalising "anti-vaccine" views
27. Letter to doctor who refused to see mask-exempt patient for smear
26. Letter to a council telling businesses not to serve the mask-exempt
25. Letter to school regarding keeping children in freezing temperatures
24. Letter written for a hospital patient being pressured to take a COVID test
23. Open letter to MPs regarding voting against second "lockdown"
22. Letter to dentist who refused entry to mask-exempt family
21. Follow-up letter to school re: coronavirus testing
20. Letter to gym forcing pre-teen children to wear masks during exercise
19. Letter to leisure arcade illegally refusing entry to the mask-exempt
18. Letter to shopping centre who forced a mask-exempt family to leave
17. Open letter to Mayor of Liverpool re: tier 3 Covid restrictions
16. Letter regarding dangers and inadequacies of Covid-19 PCR test
15. Letter for parent with joint legal custody re: medical processes at school
14. Letter for someone mask-exempt turned away from a shop
13. Letter written for someone mask-exempt denied sight test without doctor's note
12. Letter written for someone thrown of a plane for being mask-exempt
10. Letter written for someone denied entry to a pub without wearing a mask
9. Letter written for someone suspended from work re: masks
8. Letter written for a parent regarding coronavirus protocols at school
7. Letter written for a parent challenging school temperature checking
6. Letter written for an NHS employee challenging "mandatory" masks
5. Letter to Manchester Council regarding "a major incident"
4. Letter to Kirklees Council regarding coronavirus regulations
3. Correspondence with local MP regarding coronavirus "lockdown"
2. Letter to Wetherspoon pub regarding "track and trace"
1. Letter to local restaurant regarding "track and trace"
Clicks26
- Report
Social networks